Akash Ambani engaged to Shloka Mehta, to tie knot in December

Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani, has reportedly got engaged to Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of billionaire diamond trader Russell Mehta. The engagement took place on Saturday evening at a ceremony in Goa in the presence of Mukesh Ambani, Neeta Ambani, his mother Kokilaben and other close family members.

The Ambanis and Mehtas reportedly know each other well. Akash and Shloka had also studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Media reports had earlier suggested that they would be tying the knot later this year. The two families have, however, refused to comment on the wedding.

Who is Shloka Mehta?

Shloka is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta.

Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University and masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science. She is the director of Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.

OneIndia News

