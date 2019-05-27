Akash 1S missile system successfully tested: How will it bolster India's air defence

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 27: The Defense Research and Development Organsation (DRDO) on Monday successfully tested indigenously developed Akash-1S surface to air defence missile system.

This is a new version of the missile fitted with an indigenous seeker. This is the second successful test of the Akash-1S missile in last two days.

Developed under the integrated guided-missile development programme (IGMDP), which also involved the development of the Nag, Agni and Trishul missiles, as well as the Prithvi ballistic missile, the Akash missile defense system is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

Akash Missile can destroy manoeuvring targets like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), cruise missiles, helicopter-launched missiles, fighter aircraft and can be fired from both tracked and wheeled platforms.

Akash missiles are designed to be launched from static or mobile platforms such as battle tanks and wheeled trucks, providing flexible deployment. It can handle multiple targets and destroy manoeuvring targets, including unmanned aerial vehicles, fighter aircraft, cruise missiles and missiles launched from helicopters. Deployment of Aakash significantly improves defence capabilities from incoming air attacks.

Akash missile system is an indigenously developed supersonic short-range surface-to-air missile system with the capability to engage a wide variety of aerial threats like aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles up to a maximum range of 25-30 km and up to an altitude of 20 km. It is in operational service with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

The Akash missile, which is in service now, is guided by a phased array fire control radar called 'Rajendra' which is termed as Battery Level Radar (BLR) with a tracking range of about 60 km.

India is also said to working on a next generation Akash Missile called Akash NG.

Akash-NG will feature an AESA Multi-Function Radar(MFR). The Addition of MFR will afford the Akash missile system capabilities it never had before. MFR will combine functions (search, track and fire control) of three different radars in one single unit. This new Akash NG will significantly bolster India's air defence system.

India is currently working on a multi layered air defence system to tackle with the incoming aerial attack. India's purchase of S-400 triumf system from Russia was in line with this ongoing endeavour. India is already working on two-tier Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Program and has Aakash Missiles to take on aerial attacks. The S-400 Triumph missile defense system is a significant strategic upgrade in India's military hardware.

"We did not have anything (in terms of air defence) between 400 kms and 25 kms. This is a system which can take on the enemy from 30 kms to 400m kms. Then you are also buying Israeli Barack 8 systems which has a range of 70 kms extendable upto 100 kms. So, you will have a layered air defence to take take on threats from China and Pakistan," Major General PK Sehgal had said.