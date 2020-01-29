  • search
    Akali Dal will support BJP in Delhi polls: J P Nadda

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said that ally Shiromani Akali Dal, which had decided not to contest the Delhi assembly polls over differences with the saffron party, will support his party in the elections.

    BJP president J P Nadda

    At a joint press conference with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal, Nadda hailed the party as an old and strong ally, while Badal asserted that their alliance is not merely about politics but also about a bond of sentiments.

    Delhi Elections 2020: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP star campaigners

    Akali Dal's decision to not contest the polls had triggered concerns in the BJP that it may alienate a section of Sikh voters. Nadda held a long meeting with Badal before addressing the joint press conference.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
