AK-203 rifles will create jobs, help Indian security agencies, says Vladimir Putin

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 03: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the AK-203 rifle manufacturing unit in Amethi on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir in a message read out by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 3 said that the new joint venture between India and Russia to manufacture the Kalashnikov assault rifles' 200 series will be able to fulfill Indian security agencies' requirement for small arms.

Sitharaman read out the message during an event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi where he laid the foundation stone of a manufacturing unit for the AK-203 assault rifles.

Putin wrote in his note, "The new joint venture will manufacture world famous Kalashnikov assault rifles of the newest 200 series and eventually will reach full localization of production. Thus, the Indian defence-industrial sector will have the opportunity to fulfill the needs of national security agencies in this category of small arms, resting upon advanced Russian technologies."

He said military and technical cooperation has traditionally been one of the key areas of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.

It was during his official visit to India last October that Putin and Modi reached an agreement on producing Kalashnikov rifles in India.

(with PTI inputs)