Ajoy Kumar who quit as JPCC chief alleging 'corruption' joins AAP

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 19: Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar, who had accused party colleagues of indulging in corrupt practices and resigned as JPCC president, on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kumar, a 1986 batch IPS officer and once considered close to Rahul Gandhi, joined the AAP in the national capital in presence of Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

In his August 9 resignation letter to party high command, Kumar alleged that some Congress workers had placed the interests of their leaders above the party. The ex-police officer and former Jamshedpur Lok Sabha MP had accused state party colleagues of "creating havoc" in elections after they or members of their families were denied tickets.

The Congress in Jharkhand is a divided house with factionalism taking a heavy toll on the party in the recent national elections, winning just one of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats from the state. Its alliance partner Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also managed to bag just one seat.

"Their only intention is to grab power, sell tickets or collect money in the name of elections. As a proud Indian and one of the youngest winners of the police gallantry award and having wiped the mafia in Jamshedpur, I can confidently say that the worst criminals look better than some of my colleagues," Kumar had written in the letter that was also forwarded to senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, AK Antony and Mallikarjun Kharge.