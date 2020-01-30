  • search
    Ajmal Kasab's cell escalates cost of barrack work in Arthur Road jail

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 30: As most of the funds earmarked 13 years ago for the construction of a barrack in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai were spent on setting up a high security cell for 26/11 terror attacks convict, Ajmal Kasab, the cost of the project has now nearly doubled to Rs 4.49 crore, an official said.

    The Maharashtra Home Department on Monday issued a government resolution (GR) sanctioning funds as per the fresh cost estimate for construction and electrification work of barrack-1 in Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai.

    "The prisons department was sanctioned Rs 2.62 crore in the 2006-07 financial year for the ground plus one storey structure of the barrack under the central government's Prisons Improvement Scheme," an official said on Thursday. "The funds were sanctioned as per the rates prevailing then. However, after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab was brought to the prison, priority was given for the construction of a high security cell to lodge him," he added.

    "Most of the funds that were sanctioned for the construction of the barrack were then diverted for setting up the high security cell. With the remaining funds, work for the ground floor of the barrack was carried out," the official said.

    Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) and Prisons department had submitted a fresh proposal stating the cost of the project has escalated to Rs 4.49 crore.

      Ten Pakistani terrorists, including Kasab, had launched an attack on key locations in the city on the night of November 26, 2008.

      The terrorists killed 166 people and injured over 600 others. While nine of the terrorists were killed during the siege, Kasab was caught alive by the Mumbai police at Marine Drive in south Mumbai. Kasab was hanged at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in November 2012.

      arthur road jail mumbai ajmal kasab

      X