Ajit Pawar welcomes ex-BJP leader Khadse's entry in NCP

Mumbai, Oct 23: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday welcomed former BJP leader Eknath Khadse's induction into the NCP, saying his entry will energise the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Taking to Twitter, Ajit Pawar said Khadse's leadership will help expand the party in the Khandesh region (north (Maharashtra) and also in other parts of the state. Khadse (68) hails from Jalgaon district of Khandesh.

Ajit Pawars comments came amid media reports that his absence at a party event to induct Khadse indicated he was unhappy over the development. NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself trashed the reports earlier in the day after Khadse and his daughter Rohini joined the NCP.

Ajit Pawar has been in home quarantine as a precautionary measure though he has tested negative for COVID-19. I welcome the state's senior leader honourable Mr Eknathrao ji Khadse saheb in @NCPSpeaks from the bottom of my heart.

"Khadse saheb and Rohini Taais entry into the NCP will definitely energise the party, Ajit Pawar tweeted in Marathi. He also said that the seniority and experience of those who joined the NCP with Khadse will definitely be respected in the NCP. Khadse quit the BJP on Wednesday.