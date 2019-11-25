  • search
    Ajit Pawar had shown a BJP incline on November 17 itself

    New Delhi, Nov 25: Ajit Pawar who has sided with the BJP gave the first indication of his plans at a meeting of the NCP that was held on November 17. The core meeting of the party was held in Pune on November 17, where Ajit Pawar indicated that they should side with the BJP.

    Ajit was then the leader of the legislature party and he had openly backed the idea of going ahead and forming a government with the BJP. This move by Ajit prompted the NCP to declare an alliance with the Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

    During the meeting, Sharad Pawar is said to have shot down the idea and also advised that it would be a more feasible option to side with the Shiv Sena and Congress. At first Pawar said that the mandate was to sit in the opposition. The senior Pawar however said that it would be in the best interest of the state to go ahead with the Sena and Congress to provide a stable government in Maharashtra.

    On November 18, Sharad Pawar met with Sonia Gandhi and discussed the possibility of joining hands with the Sena. Sonia who was reluctant at first is learnt to have given her nod to form the government in Maharashtra.

    The NCP then held another meeting on Friday. It was at that meeting that Ajit Pawar stepped out unnoticed and handed over the letter of support to Devendra Fadnavis.

    Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
