Ajit Pawar elected NCP legislature party leader

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Oct 30: Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was on Wednesday elected NCP's state legislature party leader here.

The newly-elected legislators of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) elected him unanimously, state party unit chief Jayant Patil said.

Ajit Pawar thanked the party legislators and assured them that he will be aggressive on issues like unemployment and agrarian crisis. The NCP has won 54 seats in the October 21 Assembly elections.

Its ally Congress got 44 seats. NCP chief Sharad Pawar was present at the meeting. Also present was Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition in the legislative Council, who shocked the BJP by defeating rural development minister Pankaja Munde from Parli Assembly seat.