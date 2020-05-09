  • search
    Ajit Jogi suffers cardiac arrest, condition serious

    Raipur, May 09: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, 74, was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest at his home this afternoon.

    Ajit Jogi''s health suddenly worsened while he was having breakfast, following which he was admitted in hospital this afternoon, he said. He is said to be "serious" and is on ventilator support.

    The former CM''s wife Renu Jogi, an MLA, is with him in the hospital.

    A bureaucrat-turned politician, Ajit Jogi had served as the first CM of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government, after the state came into existence.

    The Jogi senior parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and his son got embroiled in a controversy over a by-election.

    Later, he quit the Congress and formed Janata Congress Chhattisgarh.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 16:53 [IST]
