  • search
Trending Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ajit Doval to visit Saudi Arabia: Regional issues, countering Pak’s Kashmir narrative on the cards

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 02: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval would visit Saudi Arabia today and would hold discussions with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

    Apart from discussions on a host of regional issues, the focus would also be Kashmir, sources tell OneIndia. The decision of the Centre to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir would top the discussions.

    National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval
    National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval

    Top officials say that the discussions around Article 370 would focus more on India's stand on it and why the decision was taken. The key point that would however be driven across by Doval that Kashmir is an internal matter of India.

    Doval tells security forces to put anti infiltration grid on high alert

    The visit by the NSA comes close on the heels of a stopover made by Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan at Riyadh. Khan has been trying to get Islamic nations together and dish out support on the Kashmir issue. He has managed to garner support from Turkey, Malaysia and China. However Saudi Arabia and UAE have taken a neutral stand on the issue.

    Doval during the discussions while mentioning that the issue is an internal one, would also explain the logic behind the decision. India had taken this decision to integrate Kashmir with the rest of India. It is also a move that would benefit the Kashmiris largely in terms of both development and jobs, Doval would also state.

    In August Doval was in Russia and managed to get the complete backing of the nation on the Kashmir issue. The meeting between Doval and his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev turned out to be a fruitful one. Russia had completely backed India's decision to abrogate Article 370.

    Article 370 gave special discrimination, not special status: Ajit Doval

    The situation in the region was discussed in detail by Doval, who visited Moscow on the invitation of Patrushev.

    A statement that was released after the discussions said that, 'both sides reaffirmed their intention to intensify counter- terrorism cooperation. The longstanding position of both sides on the importance of their bilateral consultations and the mutual support for principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference of third parties was reiterated.'

    More AJIT DOVAL News

    Read more about:

    ajit doval saudi arabia pakistan jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 7:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue