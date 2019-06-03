  • search
    New Delhi, June 03: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval has been given a Cabinet rank by the Narendra Modi government.

    The rank was given in recognition of his contribution to national security. His appointment would be for a period of five years.

    Ajit Doval to continue as NSA with Cabinet rank

    Doval was appointed as the NSA in 2014. He previously served as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau in 2004-05. It was under his supervision that both the surgical and Balakot strikes took place.

    On 30 May 2014, Doval was appointed as India's fifth National Security Advisor. In June 2014, Doval played a crucial role in ensuring the secure return of 46 Indian nurses who were trapped in a hospital in Tikrit, Iraq. After family members lost all contact from these nurses, following the capture of Mosul by ISIL. Doval, on a top secret mission flew to Iraq on 25 June 2014 to understand the position on the ground and make high-level contacts in the Iraqi government.

