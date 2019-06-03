  • search
    Ajit Doval back as NSA clearly indicates national security supreme for Modi

    New Delhi, June 03: Ajit Doval will continue to serve as India's National Security Advisor for the next five years. He was also given a Cabinet rank by the government in recognition of his contribution to national security.

    Doval had largely shaped India's national security policy in the past five years. One of the key areas of focus was Kashmir, where one got to witness his famous doctrine in force.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.PTI Photo

    The policy largely moved away from the Track-II talks and thanks to this we witnessed an iron fist policy in which the separatists of Kashmir were completely sidelined. In the next five years, one would get to witness the continuation of this policy and security experts say that there would be a solution in place soon.

    Ajit Doval to continue as NSA with Cabinet rank

    Although there was plenty of criticism for the manner in which the Kashmir issue was handled, the government decided to go ahead with its policy.

    An senior official in New Delhi explained that talking to the separatists was not an option. It is not as though they would tow the line of the Indian government had we tried speaking to them, he also said.

    The approach towards the Kashmir problem was based on the Doval doctrine. He had made it clear that there was no need to overreact as these troublemakers could not sustain beyond a point.

    The broader message that Doval was sending out is that appeasement will not work and if these people in the Valley do manage to sustain beyond a point then there would be a price to pay.

    The other challenges would include those in West Bengal and Kerala where the problem of radicalisation is immense. One could expect a road map on this in the next five years.

    Last year, it was also decided to revive the Strategic Policy Group (SPG). The SPG apart from being the main mechanism for inter-ministerial coordination, will also form the national security policies based on the integration of inputs.

    This group headed by Doval also includes the Niti Ayog, Vice Chairman, the cabinet secretary, RBI Governor, three military chiefs, Home Secretary, finance and defence secretary.

    The Strategic Policy Group would also have the secretary of Defence Production and Supplies, scientific advisor to the Defence Minister, and secretary cabinet secretariat. Officials from the departments of revenue, space, Intelligence Bureau and energy too would be part of the group.

    In the recent days we have seen a lot of changes being made in the office of the National Security Advisor. In the past there was just one NSA, but today there are three deputies.

    The creation of a Defence Planning Committee under the National Security Advisor was also another major development. The DPC was formed to facilitate a comprehensive and integrated planning for defence related matters.

    With Doval at the helm, the message that was being sent out is that national security is of utmost importance. With him back as the NSA, it is clear that he will continue from where he had left off.

    Modi-Doval 2.0: The agenda on internal security for the next 5 years

    Doval was appointed as the NSA in 2014. He previously served as the Director of the Intelligence

    Bureau in 2004-05. It was under his supervision that both the surgical and Balakot strikes took place.

    On 30 May 2014, Doval was appointed as India's fifth National Security Advisor. In June 2014, Doval played a crucial role in ensuring the secure return of 46 Indian nurses who were trapped in a hospital in Tikrit, Iraq. After family members lost all contact from these nurses, following the capture of Mosul by ISIL. Doval, on a top secret mission flew to Iraq on 25 June 2014 to understand the position on the ground and make high-level contacts in the Iraqi government.

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 16:59 [IST]
