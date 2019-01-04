Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress chief, thanks party workers, Rahul for support

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 4: Ajay Maken on Friday resigned as Delhi Congress President. He also thanked party workers and Rahul Gandhi for support.

The 54-year-old took over as Delhi Congress president four years ago, after the party was decimated in state polls after three terms in power.

He is believed to have given health reasons for resigning. But sources say there is a possibility of Ajay Maken being given a new central role or even contesting the Lok Sabha election.

Maken met Rahul Gandhi last night before announcing his resignation in a tweet. "After the 2015 assembly election, in the past four years as Delhi Congress resident, I received immense love and support from Rahul Gandhi, workers and the media. It was not easy in these difficult circumstances. I am grateful," he tweeted in Hindi.

Senior leader of Delhi Congress said that it is likely that former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit will take over the position and work towards strengthening the party's prospects in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections of 2020.