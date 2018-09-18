Ajay Maken hasn't resigned, gone abroad for check-up, clarifies Congress

New Delhi, Sep 18: Amid reports claiming that Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken has resigned over health issues, the party on Tuesday issued a clarification stating that Maken has not resigned.

Maken has some health issues and has gone abroad for a check-up, the Congress said.

Ajay Maken has some health problem and has gone for medical checkup. He'll be back next week and probably he's little worried that he can't devote full time or travel the way he wants. On his return, we'll discuss working arrangements but the fact is he has not resigned, said Congress leader PC Chacko.

Earlier, reports said that Maken resigned from his post on 13 September citing health issues. As per reports, the resignation that was sent to Congress President Rahul Gandhi's office has not been accepted yet.

Maken is a senior politician from the Indian National Congress party and was twice elected as a Member of Parliament, and three times to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He was appointed as the president of the Delhi Congress Committee in 2015.

Maken, who replaced Arvinder Singh Lovely as Delhi Congress chief three years ago, had resigned earlier when the party did not perform well in civic polls. But the party leadership had asked him to continue.