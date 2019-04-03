Ajay Maken refuses to contest Lok Sabha elections if Cong doesn't finalise alliance with AAP

New Delhi, Apr 03: Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken has expressed his unwillingness to contest the Lok Sabha elections unless the party stitches up an alliance with AAP in the National Capital, media reports said.

Maken's latest move probably won't go down too well with Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit who has been quite vocal about her opposition to any alliance with the AAP.

Ajay Maken had earlier expressed his support for the alliance and offered to give up his traditional New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which he represented twice and lost to BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi in 2014, for "larger interest of the alliance" if need be. He had been campaigning in the area ever since he gave up the post of Delhi Congress chief.

The Congress and AAP have been working on the possibility of an alliance in the Lok Sabha polls but are yet to announce the final decision.