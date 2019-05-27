Ajay Devgan's father Veeru passes away in Mumbai

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan, a popular stunt and action choreographer of Hindi film industry, passed away. He was admitted in Surya Hospital, Santacruz, Mumbai.

According to reports, his funeral will be held today evening.

Veeru Devgan rarely attended events and parties. The action choreographer was last seen in public in February 2019 where he attended the special screening of son Ajay Devgn-starrer Total Dhamaal at a preview theatre in Santacruz, Mumbai.

He had choreographed fight and action scenes in many iconic films. His filmography includes films like Inkaar (1977), Mr. Natwarlal (1979), Kranti (1981), Himmatwala (1983), Shahenshah (1988), Tridev (1989), Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990), Phool Aur Kaante (1991) and host of other films.

Veeru Devgan has also directed a film - Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) which starred son Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen among others.

Mumbai North West Fact Check Po.no Candidate's Name Votes Party 1 Gajanan Kirtikar 570063 SHS 2 Sanjay Nirupam 309735 INC + More Details