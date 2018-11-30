Ajay Bhushan Pandey takes over as Revenue Secretary

New Delhi, Nov 30: Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey took over as Revenue Secretary on Friday.

Hasmukh Adhia served his last day as Revenue Secretary in office. Adhia played a pivotal role in the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime.

The new Revenue Secretary, says, "It is the technology simplifications, rules and regulations, these things will improve the tax compliance & also create an environment where there is an ease of business and ease of living."

Also read: LPG's subsidised price cut by Rs 6.5, market price reduced by Rs 133

Pandey was appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Unique Identification Authority of India by the prime minister-headed Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in May 2016, he assumed office on 31 May 2016.

In June 2017, after Pandey's promotion, the status of CEO of UIDAI was upgraded to be equivalent to a secretary to the Government of India from additional secretary to the Government of India.

Pandey was given the additional charge of the chairperson of the Goods and Services Tax Network by the ACC in September 2017. He assumed office on 10 September 2017.