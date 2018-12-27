AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal apologises for threatening journalist

  • search
    Guwahati, Dec 27: AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Thursday apologised for threatening and abusing a journalist. Ajmal had threatened the journalist after he asked a political question on next year Lok Sabha elections during a press conference.

    AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal. File photo

    "I have been in politics for 13 years, it never happened. That was a mistake, please forgive it, I accept that I shouldn't have done it," Badruddin Ajmal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Badruddin Ajmal while addressing a press conference in Assam's Hatsingimari hurled abusive words at the journalist. He lost his temper and said, "Go dogs, for how much money have you been bought by BJP? Go away, I will smash your head. Go register a case against me."

    "How many crore will you give? (abuse)... Is it journalism? People like you are demeaning journalism. This man is against us from earlier on."

    The ruling BJP, its ally AGP and the opposition Congress had also condemned the incident. The parties said Ajmal had not only insulted the particular journalist but the fourth pillar of democracy and the people of Assam as a Parliamentarian.

    assam lok sabha badruddin ajmal congress bjp

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 21:01 [IST]
