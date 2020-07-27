Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Coronavirus; both now in home quarantine

Mumbai, July 27: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Monday were shifted to a home after they were tested Negative for Covid-19 today. , Both were discharged from Nanavati hospital today. Aishwarya was spotted inside her car wearing a PPE kit along with daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were shifted to the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital on July 17, almost a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Confirming about the same, Abhishek wrote:

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, a day after the actor's father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and husband Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The mother-daughter duo was self-quarantining at home till now.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, both are already in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital.

Since his diagnosis, Amitabh has been regularly updating his admires about his health on social media.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 98,979 with 1,228 new patients being reported on Friday.