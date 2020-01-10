Airtel Wi-fi calling service available Pan-India: How do you get it, everything explained

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 10: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Friday said its mobile customers across the country can now use its Wi-Fi calling service using any Wi-Fi network. Airtel, which had introduced voice-over Wi-Fi last month, said the service has crossed one million users.

The service enables customers to switch seamlessly from LTE to Wi-Fi-based calling when they are inside their homes or offices, thereby enhancing indoor voice calling experience for smartphone customers. There are no extra charges for making calls via Airtel Wi-Fi calling.

"Following the extremely positive customer feedback, the company has accelerated the roll-out of its innovative service across the country. Airtel Wi-Fi calling is now available to Airtel mobile customers across India," a statement said.

It added that the service can now be accessed by Airtel mobile customers over any home or public Wi-Fi network.

CAA Protests: Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR

The company said it has been engaging with smartphone manufacturers to make all popular smartphone models compatible with the service.

Over 100 smartphone models across 16 brands are now compatible with Airtel Wi-Fi calling, it added. "The technology has transformed the indoor network quality for Airtel mobile customers, particularly in high population density areas in urban markets.

Airtel is also the first to make the service LIVE across India and our customers can use the feature on any Wi-Fi," Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon said.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio had launched voice and video calling over Wi-Fi service.

The company had said Jio Wi-Fi calling, which works on the largest ecosystem of handsets, will also allow users to make video calls over Wi-Fi.

Check if your phone supports it or not:

Airtel Wi-Fi calling is compatible with Samsung Galaxy S10-series, Galaxy M20, Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A50s, and Galaxy Note 9, Apple iPhone 6s and later, including the latest iPhone 11-series, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7.

How does Wi-Fi calling works?

Airtel networks already offer VoLTE calls, where the calls are made using the data connectivity.

Security flaw in Airtel app exposes customers data of 32 crore subscribers, fixed now

The Wi-Fi calling is nothing but an addition to this technology. With Airtel Wi-Fi calling now being accessible, instead of using the LTE data, the calls will now use the Wi-Fi data, if the phone is connected to a robust Wi-Fi network.

It all works only if the users phone supports Wi-Fi calling and if you have enabled it by going into the phone's cellular settings, Wi-Fi calling feature will work automatically.

This means when you make or receive a call, and when you are connected to a good Wi-Fi network, your call will be made using the Wi-Fi connection.

If your Wi-Fi connection drops, the call will start using the 4G or GSM network in your phone. It will happen automatically and you don't have to do anything manually.