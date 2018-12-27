Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs. 400 compared

Airtel

Telecom giant Airtel has recently refreshed their respective prepaid plans to offer more data with an extended validity. Rs 399 prepaid combo plan, now offering 1GB data per day for 84 days instead of 1.4GB of data for 70 days. The prepaid plan comes with benefits of 84GB of 4G/3G/2G data, along with unlimited local/STD and roaming calling benefits.

The pack also allows users to send over 100 free SMS daily, which is a standard limit. The customers also get access to all of Airtel's online content apps like Airtel TV, Wynk Music, etc.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio's Rs. 399 pack that also offers 84 days of validity, 100 SMS messages per day, complimentary subscribtion of all Jio apps, 1.5GB of daily 4G data, and unlimited voice calling benefit. Unlike Vodafone and Idea, Jio's voice calling benefits do not come with an FUP or hidden terms and conditions.

The plan also provides customers with complimentary access to the company's long list of data-driven free apps like Jio TV, Jio Money, and more.

Vodafone

Vodafone also has a similar prepaid plan costing Rs 399, which the company calls as a bonus card recharge. Under the plan, the company offers its users 1GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data like Airtel for 84 days.

The plan also includes 100 daily SMSes and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. Additionally, users will be able to make use of the company's Live TV, movies and more online content apps for free.