Airtel Rs 597 pack offers unlimited voice calls, 10GB data for 168 days

To take on Reliance Jio, Telecom major Airtel has now launched a Rs 597 recharge that offers unlimited voice calling benefit with no FUP limit for 168 days which is more than 5 months.

What it offers?

100 SMS messages per day for the validity period

10GB data for the entire validity period

The Airtel Rs. 597 pack is the second such long-term plan for its prepaid users. Meanwhile, Airtel Rs. 197 plan is currently being offered to a limited subscriber base and not to the general public.

The operator had previously rolled out a Rs 995 recharge pack that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB 3G/ 4G data per month (total 6GB), with a validity of 180 days or around six months.

While the Rs. 597 plan appears to be a better deal than Rs. 995 pack, the latter is currently applicable in most major telecom circles in India.

Airtel's Rs. 597 plan will compete with Jio's Rs. 999 recharge pack.

