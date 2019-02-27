  • search
    Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot on high alert

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot in high alert. Airspace suspended due to security reason. Many commercial flights on hold, according to news agency ANI.

    Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot on high alert (Representative image)
    All civilian flight activity at Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab airports suspended until further notice, top sources in Airports Authority of India was quoted as saying to News 18.

    Also read: India shoots down Pakistani F-16

    Vistara Airline announced its flight cancellation following the alert issued by the government.

    "Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport."

    Earlier, Pakistan Air Force jets violated Indian airspace in Rajouri sector, dropped bombs near Indian Army post. No reports of casualties yet.

    Pakistan claimed "strikes across Line of Control from within Pak airspace", saying "purpose to demonstrate right to self-defence".

