    Airports crucial for industrial development: Maha CM

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Amravati, July 14: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said the government has prioritised the expansion of Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal airports in order to give a boost to industrial development in western Vidarbha.

    The chief minister performed 'bhoomipujan' (ground breaking) ceremony for the expansion of Belora airport near Amravati and also dedicated various works to public.

    Airports crucial for industrial development: Maha CM
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

    "This expansion will change the face of western Vidarbha as it will facilitate industrial development," Fadnavis said, adding that night landing can take place at the airport after expansion.

    Jagan Mohan Reddy, Fadnavis by his side, KCR inaugurates Rs 80,000 cr mega irrigation project

    Underlining the need for airports, the chief minister said such facility was necessary for industrial development of any city apart from good roads, electricity and railway link.

    Hailing 'UDAN' scheme of the Central government, the CM said it has increased the speed of air service development by 30 per cent.

    "Belora airport has been included in 'Udan' scheme and it has been planned to make the air service available for Mumbai first," he said.

    UDAN ('Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik') is a regional airport development and "Regional Connectivity Scheme" (RCS) of the Union government, with the objective of letting the common citizen of the country fly, aimed at making air travel affordable and widespread.

    Fadnavis also expressed hope that Maharashtra will fully attain its irrigation potential in the next two years.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 11:05 [IST]
