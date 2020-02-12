  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airport-like user charge to be levied for newly redeveloped rail stations: Railway Board

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 12: Railways will levy an airport-like fee on passengers who use its redeveloped stations which will result in a hike in fares, a senior official said on Wednesday.

    User Development Fee (UDF) is a part of the taxes that are paid by an air passenger. UDF is charged at various airports and its rate varies based on various factors.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The fee will vary across the newly developed stations depending on their footfall, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said in a press briefing.

    He said the ministry will soon notify the amount to be charged. The Railways has floated a request for proposal, seeking bids to redevelop Amritsar, Nagpur, Gwalior and Sabarmati railway stations at an estimated cost of Rs 1,296 crore.

    The government is set to invite bids to redevelop 50 stations through the Indian Railway Station Redevelopment Corporation Ltd (IRSDC), entailing an investment of around Rs 50,000 crore in 2020-21.

    "The user development fee, along the lines of a levy charged by airport operators, will be used to help fund the upgradation of stations. The charges will be nominal," Yadav said.

    He also said that the levy of the fee will only result in marginal increase in fares which would be compensated by user experience of world class stations.

    The Narendra Modi-led NDA government had announced plans to redevelop 400 railway stations in its first term. As per the plan, the cost of station redevelopment project was to be met by leveraging commercial development of land and air space in and around the stations.

    IndiGo pilot suspended for 3 months for threatening passenger in wheelchair

    The railway stations were taken up for redevelopment based on financial viability.

    Government think-tank Niti Aayog in October had pulled up the ministry for delayed implementation of the station redevelopment plan. It had recommended an empowered group of top bureaucrats to develop 50 stations on priority basis.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways airport

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 19:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X