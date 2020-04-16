Airlines ordered to refund tickets booked during lockdown period

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: The government has said that if a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period between March 25 and April 14 and a refund is sought, then the airline shall refund the full amount.

The order by the Ministry of Civil Aviation says that if a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period and the airline has received the payment for booking of the air ticket for the same period, for both domestic and international flights and the refund is sought then the airline shall refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation. The refund shall be made within a period of three weeks from the date of request of cancellation.

If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period and the airline has received the payment for booking of air tickets during the first lockdown period for travel during the second lockdown period ( April 15 to May 3) for domestic and international air travel and the passenger seeks refund, then the airline shall refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation charge. The refund shall be made within a period of three weeks form the date of request of cancellation, the order also states.

The government has directed the DGCA to monitor the compliance of the advisory.