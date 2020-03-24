  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airline staff describes her ordeal, appeals people not to spread rumour about COVID19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: An airline staff described her ordeal how she is facing harrassment by people in her housing society for allegedly spreading Coronavirus.

    Airline staff describes her ordeal, appeals people not to spread rumour about COVID19

    In a video an airline staff has appealed everyone not to spread rumours and instead educate common people about COVID19, after she gets harassed by people in her housing society for allegedly spreading Coronavirus.

    The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India ticked to 492 with nine fatalities reported so far, but health experts have warned that a big jump could be imminent, which would overwhelm the underfunded and crumbling public health infrastructure.

    Keep seat between two fliers empty: DGCA guidelines

    A lockdown has been imposed in 30 states to break the coronavirus chain in India. Since Monday, scores of people have been booked for violating lockdown norms and ignoring warnings.

    Operations of all domestic airlines have been ceased with effect from the midnight of March 24. This is applicable to domestic and scheduled commercial airlines. The restrictions however shall not apply to cargo flights, the Government has said on Monday.

    More AIRLINES News

    Read more about:

    airlines coronavirus rumors

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X