Airline staff describes her ordeal, appeals people not to spread rumour about COVID19

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Mar 24: An airline staff described her ordeal how she is facing harrassment by people in her housing society for allegedly spreading Coronavirus.

In a video an airline staff has appealed everyone not to spread rumours and instead educate common people about COVID19, after she gets harassed by people in her housing society for allegedly spreading Coronavirus.

#WATCH An airline staff appeals to all not to spread rumours and instead educate yourself & others about #COVID19, after she gets harassed by people in her housing society for allegedly spreading #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/A7XsKijU9q — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India ticked to 492 with nine fatalities reported so far, but health experts have warned that a big jump could be imminent, which would overwhelm the underfunded and crumbling public health infrastructure.

Keep seat between two fliers empty: DGCA guidelines

A lockdown has been imposed in 30 states to break the coronavirus chain in India. Since Monday, scores of people have been booked for violating lockdown norms and ignoring warnings.

Operations of all domestic airlines have been ceased with effect from the midnight of March 24. This is applicable to domestic and scheduled commercial airlines. The restrictions however shall not apply to cargo flights, the Government has said on Monday.