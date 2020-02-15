Aircel-Maxis: Letters rogatory sent to Malaysia

  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI filed a status report of their investigation into Aircel-Maxis cases before a Delhi court.

    The ED told District Judge Sujata Kohli that active investigation into the matter was going on, while the Central Bureau of Investigation informed her that letters rogatory had been sent to Malaysia and the status was awaited.

    File Photo

    Judicial requests, also known as letters rogatory, are issued by courts on the request of an investigation agency when it wants information from another country.

    Aircel-Maxis: ED moves Delhi HC challenging ACB granted to Chidambaram, son Karti

    The probe agencies are investigating how Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, received clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union finance minister.

    The CBI and the ED had alleged that P Chidambaram, as finance minister during the United Progressive Alliance regime, granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefitting certain persons, and received kickbacks.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 8:28 [IST]
