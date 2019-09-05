  • search
    Aircel-Maxis cases: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram, son Karti Chidambaram

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Sep 5: A Delhi court Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

    Special Judge O P Saini granted relief to the Chidambaram's and directed them to join the probe in the cases.

    Aircel-Maxis cases: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram, son Karti Chidambaram
    Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram

    "In event of arrest, they are released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount. The accused are directed to join the investigation," the court said.

    ED can arrest Chidambaram as SC rejects pre- arrest bail plea

    The court said that both the probe agencies, instead of arguing the matter, were seeking date after date since the filing of the complaint on pretext of further investigation. It also said that the probe in the Aircel-Maxis cases has been highly belated by both the agencies as almost entire material was in their possession since the beginning.

    The conduct of the agencies to seek date after date on the pretext of further probe speaks for itself and needs no elaboration, the court said.

    "No possibility for the Chidambaram's to commit similar crime as they don't hold an official position in government now," said the court, adding that the allegations of the agencies against the Chidambaram's were not of grave magnitude as money laundered was only Rs 1.13 crore.

    "The allegations against accused are also not of grave magnitude as money laundered is only Rs 1.13 crore, which is the paltry amount in comparison to allegations against Dayanidhi Maran and others, where the bribe amount was Rs 749 crore but he was not arrested," the court said.

    It further added that the investigating agencies should not discriminate between two similar situated accused, as this was against the rule of law. The Chidambarams are under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal as also the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

    Thursday, September 5, 2019, 15:36 [IST]
