Aircel-Maxis case: Swamy just doesn't mince words

New Delhi, Oct 26: Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has one more feather to his cap. Known to take on high profile politicians of India, Swamy was congratulated on social media for pursuing Aircel-Maxis case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram has been booked by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Throughout the investigation, Swamy stood by ED officials probing the case and did not hesitate to criticise his own government, directly and indirectly, especially Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Swamy closely followed every development in the Aircel-Maxis case, he did not mince words while expressing his displeasure with the government for allegedly 'protecting' P Chidambaram.

From the day Swamy took up Aircel-Maxis case, he was hell-bent on bringing Chidambaram to justice in Aircel-Maxis case.

Also Read | Chargesheeted Chidambaram exceeded brief in granting FIPB

A day after ED filed chargesheet against Chidambaram, Swamy, said, " In all CBI midnight swoop, let us not forget uprightness and selflessness of the outgoing ED Director Karnal Singh. On his last day as Director, he got filed the chargesheet of money laundering against PC/BC which no selfish officer would do on the last days of his tenure."

In another tweet, Swamy batted for the promotion of joint director of ED Rajeshwar Singh who probed the 2G scam and Aircel Maxis case.

"ED Rajeshwar Singh overdue promotion must be given on provision in Govt of what is called Proforma promotion.Orders are issued from due date,put in sealed cover & given effect from original date with pay arrears when task is completed.This ensures that officers doesn't lose on any count."

In a scathing attack Congress, Swamy blamed the BJP government for corrupting the ranks of the premier investigating agency.

"It is rubbish to call the action of CBI Director as infighting. For the past 3 years the infiltration of corrupt Congress touts have polluted CBI to protect PC and other 'Congi chors'. In our own ranks we have traitors helping. Hence Director Verma had done the right thing."

Also Read | Now Rakesh Asthana moves SC, seeks reversal of decision that sent him on exile

"Good that PC has been chargesheeted by ED on my complaint on Aircel Maxis. Now Namo must order that Rajeshwar continue in the case since he knows it thru and thru. His promotion to Addl Director ED blocked by Adhia for last one year must restored."

It may be recalled that Rajeshwar Singh had made a scathing attack on revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia questioning him if he has developed animosity against him by "siding with scamsters and their affiliates". In his letter dated June 11, 2018 forwarded to the revenue secretary by ED director Karnal Singh, joint director Rajeshwar Singh asked a series of uncomfortable questions from Adhia ranging from ignoring his promotion, "compromising National security", "set scores on an ego trip" among others. However, the finance ministry said charges levelled by Rajeshwar Singh against the revenue secretary are absolutely baseless, as reported by PTI.

Swamy doubted that Rajeshwar Singh will be suspended so that he cannot file chargesheet Chidambaram, however, Rajeshwar continued as joint director. He outrightly blamed Arun Jaitley for targetting Rajeshwar Singh.

"My father gave up teaching Maths to head the CSO in 1947. Mahalanobis targeted him. My wife's dad in ICS refused Nehru's demand to use IAF to fly in his videshi mistress. Shunted! But never I have seen the PC/AJ type of targeting of sincere officers as being done to ED's Rajeshwar"

"The players in the CBI massacre are about to suspend ED's Rajeshwar so that he cannot file the chargesheet against PC. If so I will have no reason to fight the corrupt since my govt is hell-bent on protecting them. I shall then withdraw from all the corruption cases I have filed."

When ED attached properties of Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case, Swamy showered praises ED officers and at the same time blamed Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia for blocking Rajeshwar Singh's promotion.

ED attachment of property of PC/BC has shattered complacency of Congis. ED Director Karnail Singh and Jt Director Rajeshwar deserve praise of the nation. Why was there complacency? Adhia, his patron,and his accomplices. Rajeshwar’s due promotion has been blocked for one year now! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 12, 2018

PC/BC properties attached by ED today. Shows Adhia his place and and the stout heart of Rajeshwar and his associates in ED — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 11, 2018

Swamy outrightly criticized NDA government (could be a veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi) for struggling to 'save Chidambaram & Co'.

The struggle in CBI &MoF is a 4 yr struggle in NDA to save PC & co. If honest officers like [Alok] Verma and Rajeshwar have to go through such inquisition by the corrupt and compromised, then forget fighting corruption. The corrupt want to forestall tenure extension to CBI and ED chiefs.

The struggle in CBI&MoF is a 4 yr struggle in NDA to save PC & co. If honest officers like Verma and Rajeshwar have to go through such inquisition by the corrupt and compromised, then forget fighting corruption.The corrupt want to forestall tenure extension to CBI and ED chiefs — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 22, 2018

The prosecution for corrupt acts of Special Director of CBI Asthana by CBI itself is a matter of the government. But a lady journalist known as PC's hired gun is feverishly tweeting away against the CBI. Why? Because the last hope of saving PC was Asthana?

The prosecution for corrupt acts of Special Director of CBI Asthana by CBI itself is a matter of the government. But a lady journalist known as PC’s hired gun is feverishly tweeting away against the CBI. Why? Because the last hope of saving PC was Asthana? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 21, 2018