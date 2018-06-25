Aircel-Maxis case: SC to hear Subramanian Swamy's plea tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear tomorrow a fresh plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking to implead himself as a party in a petition filed against an Enforcement Directorate officer probing the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

A vacation bench comprising justices Arun Kumar Misra and S K Kaul also agreed to hear the plea of ED officer Rajeshwar Singh that contempt proceedings be initiated as attempts have been made to thwart the ongoing investigation in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Recently, a fresh petition was filed by one Rajneesh Kapur alleging that Singh, the investigating officer in the Aircel-Maxis case, has amassed disproportionate assets beyond the known sources of his income.

Swamy, who had earlier moved the apex court for expeditious investigation in the Aircel-Maxis case, has sought court's direction for making himself as a party in the fresh plea filed by Kapur against the ED official.

Earlier, on June 20, Justice Indu Malhotra recused herself from hearing in the matter without assigning any reason.

On June 5, the apex court had sought assistance of ASG Maninder Singh and tagged the writ petition with the pending matter related to the 2G spectrum scam.The apex court had listed the matter for hearing on July 3.

Kapur in his petition had said that certain orders have been passed by the apex court protecting Rajeshwar Singh, against any action by any of the authorities.

It was contended in the petition that earlier orders of apex court can apply only against any mala fide or frivolous complaints but there cannot be absolute bar against action for the criminal acts of the officer, which may be seen by the apex court itself by any independent mechanism.

Counsel for Kapur had argued that Singh had acquired disproportionate assets details of which are given in the petition, which needs to be looked into and investigated.To this, apex court in its order had said, "the prayer that this court may itself look into the material against respondent no.3 (Rajeshwar Singh) will be considered on the next date of hearing for which the entire material be placed before the court".

The apex court had on March 12 set a deadline of six months for the CBI and the ED to complete the investigation into the alleged irregularities in FIPB approval given in the Aircel-Maxis deal case in which former finance minister Chidambaram and his son Karti have been questioned by the probe agencies.

