    Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti extended till March 25

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 08: A Delhi court on Friday extended till March 25 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis scam cases filed by the CBI and the ED.

    Special Judge O P Saini adjourned the matter after senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for the CBI, sought time to argue on their anticipatory bail applications.

    File Photo of P Chidambaram

    Similar request was also made by ED's Special Public Prosecutors Nitesh Rana and N K Matta which was allowed by the court.

    Also Read | Chidambaram counters Centre's stand in SC, demands publication of Rafale deal papers

    During the hearing senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Sinhgvi, appearing for the father-son duo, opposed the adjournment sought by the agencies, saying a lot of time has been spent since filing of the applications.

    The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

    PTI

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
