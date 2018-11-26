  • search

Aircel-Maxis case: CBI says it has Centre's nod to prosecute Chidambaram

    New Delhi, Nov 26: The CBI Monday informed a Delhi court that it has procured the requisite sanction from the authorities concerned to prosecute former Union minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

    Chidambaram

    The court, however, extended till December 18 the protection granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it needed two weeks to get sanction against other accused in the case.

    Earlier, the court had extended protection till November 26. On October 25, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet against former P Chidambaram and eight others in the Aircel-Maxis case.

    The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

    The court had on November 1 extended till November 26 the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case filed by the CBI and the ED.

    Chidambaram had filed the plea for protection from arrest in the ED case on May 30 this year after which he got relief from the court on various occasions.

    The agency on October 25 had filed charge sheet against Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, accusing him of conspiring with foreign investors to clear their venture.

    aircel maxis case chidambaram karti chidambaram

