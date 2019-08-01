Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, Karti get protection from arrest till August 9

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 01: Delhi court has extended till August 9 interim protection from arrest to P Chidambaram and son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases filed by CBI, ED.

Special Judge OP Saini extended the relief after the argument on anticipatory bail plea of the father-son duo remained inconclusive as both the agencies sought time to argue the matter further.

During the hearing, Chidambaram told the court that there was no ground for it to deny them anticipatory bail, opposed by the two central probe agencies.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.