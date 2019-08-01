  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, Karti get protection from arrest till August 9

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 01: Delhi court has extended till August 9 interim protection from arrest to P Chidambaram and son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases filed by CBI, ED.

    File photo
    File photo

    Special Judge OP Saini extended the relief after the argument on anticipatory bail plea of the father-son duo remained inconclusive as both the agencies sought time to argue the matter further.

    During the hearing, Chidambaram told the court that there was no ground for it to deny them anticipatory bail, opposed by the two central probe agencies.

    The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

    More DELHI COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi court aircel maxis case arrest karti chidambaram cbi enforcement directorate

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue