Aircel-Maxis case: Authorities attach assets worth Rs 1.16 cr linked to Karti

The adjudicating authority under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has confirmed the attachment of Rs 1.16 crore assets of Karti Chidambaram and a company "linked" to him in Aircel-Maxis case.

"Adjudicating authority of PMLA confirms attachment of assets worth Rs 1.16 crore of Karti P Chidambaram and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd in Aircel Maxis case," the central probe agency said in a statement.

The assets have been called as that involved in money laundering and the ED will soon seize them, agency sources said.

The decision comes as a setback to Karti, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who was arrested by CBI last month in connection with INX Media case, as the ED contemplates arresting him in the case and moved Supreme Court challenging relief given to him.

The ED had provisionally attached fixed deposits and bank balances amounting to Rs 1.16 crore on September 23 last year held by Karti Chidambaram and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) in the Aircel-Maxis case.

It had also attached another Rs 26 lakh fixed deposits in the name of the firm Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL) under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law.

This firm is allegedly linked to Karti and the Enforcement Directorate had said it was "controlled" by him through another person. The ED had also alleged that Karti had "disposed" of a property in Gurgaon and had "closed certain bank accounts and attempted to close other bank accounts in order to frustrate the process of attachment" under the PMLA.

The agency is also investigating the role of the former finance minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case as he was the one who had allegedly bypassed the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in granting foreign direct investment (FDI) approval to the Aircel-Maxis to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore. As the then FM,

Chidambaram was authorised to approve FDI up to Rs 600 crore, any amount above that had to be cleared by the CCEA.

The agency is probing the Aircel-Maxis deal, as part of the 2G spectrum allocation case, after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR in the case.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

