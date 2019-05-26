  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AirAsia flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport after threat call

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: Air Asia I5 - 588 flight has been cordoned off by the CISF at the Kolkata airport after a threat call was received at the Bengaluru Airport. All 179 passengers have deboarded, aircraft is in isolation bay.

    Bagdogra-Kolkata AirAsia flight makes emergency landing after threat call

    A total of 179 passengers were on board the aircraft. All the passengers have been offloaded at the Kolkata airport. The Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) has arrived at the airport and are checking the aircraft. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has cordoned the aircraft. Several fire tenders are also present at the spot.

    Kolkata Uttar Fact Check
    DEMOGRAPHICS
    POPULATION
    17,78,600
    POPULATION
    • RURAL
      0.00%
      RURAL
    • URBAN
      100.00%
      URBAN
    • SC
      4.84%
      SC
    • ST
      0.18%
      ST
    + More Details

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    air asia bengaluru kolkata

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue