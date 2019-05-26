AirAsia flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport after threat call

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 26: Air Asia I5 - 588 flight has been cordoned off by the CISF at the Kolkata airport after a threat call was received at the Bengaluru Airport. All 179 passengers have deboarded, aircraft is in isolation bay.

A total of 179 passengers were on board the aircraft. All the passengers have been offloaded at the Kolkata airport. The Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) has arrived at the airport and are checking the aircraft. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has cordoned the aircraft. Several fire tenders are also present at the spot.

