  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air traffic significantly heavy over Mumbai region Wednesday night: AAI

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said that due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, air traffic was significantly heavy over the Mumbai region on Wednesday night.

    Air traffic significantly heavy over Mumbai region Wednesday night: AAI
    Air traffic significantly heavy over Mumbai region Wednesday night: AAI

    Pakistan's civil aviation authority on Wednesday announced closure of their airspace in the wake of the escalating tensions with India.

    On Thursday, the neighbouring country said its airspace will remain closed for commercial flights till Thursday midnight.

    "Last night, air traffic was significantly heavy in Mumbai Flight Information Region (FIR), as all flights were entering/exiting Indian airspace over Arabian Sea to/from Muscat (FIR), due to total closure of Pakistan airspace, which continues to remain closed at the time of this press release," the AAI said in a statement.

    An FIR refers to specified airspace where flight information and alerting services are provided.

    Also read: Indo-Pak LIVE: As US steps in, Pakistan decides to restore airspace temporarily

    Generally, an FIR can be land and sea territory as well as any international airspace as defined under global norms. The AAI said that flights from Delhi to the Gulf or European region "have to take a detour, which entails extra flight time, depending upon the destinations".

    "Consequent upon yesterday's airspace and airports closure, Airports Authority of India introduced contingency procedures/routes to facilitate transit of overflying flights across the Indian Peninsula.

    "In order to achieve that, a sample simulation study of expected traffic was done and various NOTAMs were taken last night, which contained guidelines for flights/ATC for planning their flights," it said.

    NOTAMs (notice to airmen) are issued by the AAI as directions for pilots and airlines.

    "All the Indian airports, including which were closed yesterday for couple of hours, are operating normal," the AAI added.

    "Airports Authority of India is constantly in touch with the Defence Ministry, International Civil Aviation Organisation, airlines and airports, so as to minimize any inconvenience to the travelling public," it said.

    On Wednesday, the AAI had issued a NOTAM, saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali and Pithoragarh will remain shut from February 27 to May 27.

    Later in the day, Indian aviation watchdog DGCA said commercial operations at the nine airports had resumed.

    ​PTI

    More mumbai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    mumbai pakistan airports authority of india

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue