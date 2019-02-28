  • search
    Air strike will help us win 22 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, says Yeddyurappa

    Bengaluru, Feb 28: Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said India's 'preemptive' strikes on terror camps in Pakistan have created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in Karnataka in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

    Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa. File photo
    "Yesterday we entered Pakistan territory and destroyed three camps of terrorists. This has brought a pro-Modi wave all through the country. The effect of this will be seen in the Lok Sabha elections," Yeddyurappa told reporters in Chitradurga.

    Also read: India objects to Pakistan's display of injured IAF pilot, demands safe and immediate release

    India on Tuesday carried out air strikes against a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot, in which a "large number of terrorists" were killed, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

    At present, the BJP holds 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, while the Congress has 10 and the JD(S) two. The ruling alliance Congress and JD(S), who have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls together have begun discussions about seat sharing.

    (With agency inputs)

