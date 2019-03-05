'Air strike took place in Pakistan, but it shocked some people in India', says Modi in Dhar

Bhopal, Mar 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the opposition is misleading people and demoralising armed forces by seeking proof of air strike.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, Modi said,''We have told them (Pakistan), if they don't improve, they know what will happen to them. India gave a befitting reply to Pulwama attack by entering the den of terrorists.''

Mounting attack on Opposition, who has been demanding proof of IAF's 'pre-emptive air strikes', PM Modi said, "The whole country feels that our soldiers did the right, the whole world has said that this was the way against terrorism, but some people in the country don't think so."

He said, "Air strike took place in Pakistan, but it shocked some people sitting in India. People doing mahamilavat across India are now engaged in International 'mahamilavat'. Only for their political selfishness, they are doing mahamilavat with Pakistan. Here, these people abuse Modi, and in Pakistan, people clap for them. The headlines of newspapers in Pakistan are about them only."

Speaking on Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana, the Prime Minister said,"Today I launched the PM Labour Yogi Mandhan Yojana. Under this scheme, around 42 crore workers from the unorganised sector will receive RS 3,000 after they attain age of 60."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Shikshan Bhavana and Vidhyarthi Bhavan at Adajaj in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. He also launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Scheme (PM-SYM) at Vastral in Ahmedabad.