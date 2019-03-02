  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air strike at Balakot hit four JeM buildings, SAR evidence suggests

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: India has gathered evidence to suggest that four buildings of a Jash-e-Mohammad terror facility were hit during the air strike at Balakot earlier this week.

    Air strike at Balakot hit four JeM buildings, SAR evidence suggests

    Evidence in the form of satellite imagery have been collected that suggests that the buildings that were identified as targets were hit during the operation. The buildings were hit by five S-2000 precision guided munition that were fired from the Mirage 2000.

    Also Read | R&AW mapped Balakot 15 years back, but it needed guts to hit it

    India has also learnt that the terror facility at Balakot was sealed after the strike.

    Moreover, it has also been learnt that journalists were selectively allowed around the area. No journalist was allowed inside the facility that was struck, Indian officials say.

    Pakistan while confirming a strike, however denied any damage. It cited heavily accounts by civilians who had said that there was a loud sound and it felt like an earthquake. The civilians however said that there was no damage.

    India on the other hand says that it has evidence in the form of Synthetic Aperture Radar suggesting that the four buildings that were selected as targets were hit. An official tells OneIndia that the JeM facility was not accessible by anyone in the vicinity.

    Also Read | Inside JeM Balakot camp: Religious fanaticism, hard core training by Pak officials

    Officials also said that the strike was not aimed at causing any civilian damage. It was a precise hit and the S-2000 is extremely accurate and is also jammer proof.

    The evidence gathered is under classified category and it is now entirely up to the government to release the proof or not, an official explained.

    Read more about:

    air strike jem iaf

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue