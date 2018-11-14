New Delhi, Nov 14: The air quality in Delhi tuned "very poor" on Wednesday with the Central Pollution Control Board recording an Air Quality Index of 372 at 7 am.

The PM2.5 level - particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres - on Lodhi Road was 329, which omes under the "very poor" category, and PM10 level was 289, ANI reported.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

NGT hits out at govt The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had on Tuesday hit out at the state and centre for failing to control the situation and said that it was a state of health emergency in the national capital. Meanwhile, the political blame game continued with leaders blaming other states and similar external factors for the dipping of air quality. Light rains bring mercury down The rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm led to a dip in temperature in some parts of Delhi-NCR since Tuesday night. The maximum and minimum temperatures Wednesday morning were 27 degrees Celcius and 13 degrees Celcius respectively in the national capital. The Met office has forecast overcast skies, light rain and thundershowers for the day. Respiratory problems on the rise The levels of air pollutant PM 2.5 (particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter), which can enter deep into the lungs, shot up to such a level that it not only worsened asthma and other respiratory problems but many healthy people also complained of unease. At least 30 per cent rise in cases of respiratory diseases was observed since Diwali.