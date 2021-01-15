Air quality in Delhi falls under 'severe' category, AQI at 431

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'severe' category on Friday as citizens woke up to an extremely foggy morning and poor visibility. According to AQI, the city's overall air quality was reported at 431 by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several spots in the city reported AQIs at the higher end of the 'severe' category including RK Puram (492), Dwarka Sec-8 (497), Ashok Vihar (472), Shadipur (443) and North Campus (448) among many others.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. Biting cold and dense fog prevail across north-Indian states with very low visibility being reported in several parts. In light of this fog, 14 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region, the Indian Railways informed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense and very dense fog from north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Tripura at 5:30 am in the morning.

Meanwhile, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Agra, Sultanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Patna, Bhagalpur and Tezpur reported 50 meters of visibility while Chandigarh, Hissar, Delhi, Gaya, Dibrugarh and Kailashahar reported 200 meters.