Air quality in Capital worsens post Dussehra celebrations: What Delhi is doing to curb air pollution

Air pollution continues to rise in Delhi as Air Quality in severe category

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 30: The air quality in the national capital on Friday entered the 'severer' category in Delhi-NCR on Friday morning.

According to the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI value was 380 at 7 am. In the Patparganj area, the AQI value was 404, 408 in Anand Vihar, 447 in Bawana, and 411 in Wazirpur.

On Thursday, sixteen monitoring stations, including at Shadipur (406), Patparganj (411), Jahangirpuri (429) and Vivek Vihar (432), recorded the air quality in the severe category, according to PTI.

Air quality enters the very poor zone between the 301-400 mark and crosses over to the severe zone after exceeding 400. Delhi's average 24-hour air quality index reading was 297 on Wednesday, marginally down from Tuesday's 312.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind signed an ordinance to set up a commission to monitor the air quality in Delhi and its neighbouring states. Air pollution in the northern states has become an annual occurrence, with multiple states often blaming the other for factors that lead to a toxic smog across several places including in NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.