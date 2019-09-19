Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria appointed as new Air Chief

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 19: Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria will take over as the as the next Chief of the Air Staff. Bhadauria, who is currently Vice Chief of Air Staff, will take over the post of Chief of Air Staff after his predecessor BS Dhanoa retires on September 30.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Bhadauria was commissioned in the IAF in June 1980.

Prior to taking over as DCAS, Air Marshal Bhadauria was Senior Air Staff Officer at Central Air Command of IAF.

He is an Experimental Test Pilot, Cat 'A' qualified flying instructor and pilot attack instructor with over 4,200 hours of experience on over 25 types of fighter and transport aircraft.

Dressed in G-suit, Rajnath Singh flies in home-grown fighter jet Tejas aircraft

With a career spanning over more than 35 years, Bhadauria has commanded a Jaguar Squadron and a premier Air Force base in the South Western Sector.

His important assignments include Commanding Officer of Flight Test Squadron at Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, Chief Test Pilot and Project Director of National Flight Test Centre on Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) project, Air Attache, Moscow and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects).

He also commanded the prestigious National Defence Academy.

Bhadauria is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vayu Sena Medal conferred in 2013 and 2002 respectively.