Air India's 'Independence Day sale': Flights now cheaper than trains, check details

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 03: National carrier Air India has offered discounted fares starting as low as Rs 990 for flights across its network under a limited period sale offer.

The offers under the 'Independence Day sale carnival' are lower than the train fares so that train commuters can experience the luxury of flying, Alliance Air said in a statement.

The seven-day sale period starts from August 3 and ends on August 9 for a travel period between August 3 and September 30, the airline said.

Alliance Air currently operates 110 flights per day to 53 destinations such as Kullu, Cochin, Mysuru, Diu and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh besides Shimla, Kohlapur, Pantnagar, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Gwalior, Bikaner, which are operated under government's regional connectivity scheme, Udan.

Tickets can be purchased from the Air India website, airline and city booking offices, call centres and travel agents on a first come first served basis.