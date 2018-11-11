Air India’s Delhi-Bangkok flight returns as co-pilot misses alcohol test, passengers left stranded

New Delhi, Nov 11: An Air India Flight from Delhi to Bangkok was forced to return minutes after takeoff and was then delayed by several hours on Sunday after the co-pilot skipped the breath analyser test. Air India flight took off around 2 pm, but landed back into Delhi at 4 pm. The aircraft had to hold over due to traffic before it could land.

"Before the departure, the commander asked whether the copilot had carried out the breathalyzer to which he replied in positive. But it emerged that he hadn't. The flight was called back," said a source.

Several passengers complained that the flight, AI-332, returned just 10-15 minutes after it took off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport and they were made to sit in the plane for four hours without being given any reason for the delay.

Also Read Air India pilot fails Breath Analyser test for second time in a year

The incident occurred around the time Air India director (Operations) was found to have tested positive for alcohol prior to his Delhi-London flight.

Capt Kathpalia was to operate the Air India's AI-111 flight to London from New Delhi on Sunday afternoon. He was earlier also grounded for a similar offence.

"We have grounded Captain A K Kathpalia as he failed twice in the breath analyser test. He was to operate the London flight from New Delhi, but he failed to clear the pre-flight alcohol test," the official said.

"He was given another chance, but the second test was also found positive following which he was grounded," the official said.

Air India spokesperson was not available for comments on the matter.