  • search

Air India to transfer Rs 29,000cr debt to special purpose vehicle: Aviation Ministry

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 29: Loss-making Air India will transfer debt worth Rs 29,000 crore to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), a senior government official said Thursday.

    The national carrier Air India
    The national carrier Air India

    The national carrier has a debt burden of around Rs 55,000 crore and efforts are being pursued to bolster the airline, including reduction of interest outgo.

    The senior Civil Aviation Ministry official said Rs 29,000 crore debt would be transferred to the SPV, which has already been set up. The move is expected to help in easing the financial burden on the airline.

    Also read: Air India plane hits building at Stockholm airport

    The approval of the lenders would be required before transferring the debt to the Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL).

    Meanwhile, a plan is also being implemented that would result in annual financial benefits worth Rs 2,000 crore by way of cost cutting and revenue enhancement measures.

    As part of revival plan for the airline, a ministerial panel on Tuesday approved a proposal for strategic sale of Air India's ground handling subsidiary AIATSL.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    air india civil aviation disinvestment

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue