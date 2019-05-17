Air India terms sexual harassment as shameful, says,'need to come down heavily on culprits'

New Delhi, May 17: Terming the recent spurt in sexual harassment cases in Air India as 'shameful', chairman Ashwani Lohani has said the airline needs to come down 'heavily' on such offenders.

On Wednesday, the national carrier said that it has set up a high-level inquiry to probe a sexual harassment complaint filed against a commander by a woman pilot. "It is shameful that sexual harassment cases are being often witnessed in Air India. We need to come down very, very heavily on such offenders," Lohani said in a text message to employees.

Earlier this month, an Air India woman pilot levelled charges of sexual harassment against her colleague, senior commander, who allegedly asked her about her sexual relations with her husband.

The pilot alleged that the commander's behaviour worsened during the half-hour wait for the cab. "I was left shocked at this behaviour and felt extremely uncomfortable, scared and humiliated." The woman said she felt "morally obliged" to report this matter to the airline so that such behaviour is not repeated with anyone else in the future.

The alleged incident took place when both the pilots had gone to Hyderabad on May 5 for training purposes. In the complaint, the pilot has alleged that the instructor suggested that the two should have dinner at a restaurant in Hyderabad after the training session was over on May 5.

"We went to (a) restaurant at around 8 pm and this is where my ordeal started.... He started with telling me how depressed and unhappy he was in his married life," the complainant says in her complaint. "He also asked me how I coped with my husband living away and whether I didn't need to have sex everyday. He asked me if I masturbated, etc," she alleged. "At some point I told him I did not want to talk about all this and called a cab."

The woman pilot submitted a written complaint to the Air India management on 9 May.